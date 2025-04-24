Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ:DPZ) Shares Bought by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report) by 98.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,298 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 644 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,571,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 609,036 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $255,649,000 after purchasing an additional 191,752 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at $41,701,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 955,160 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $403,203,000 after purchasing an additional 92,389 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth about $32,592,000. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on DPZ shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Monday, February 24th. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $490.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Barclays upped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $499.48.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Kelly E. Garcia sold 2,104 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.28, for a total value of $917,933.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,699 shares in the company, valued at $2,486,359.72. The trade was a 26.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Reddy Sandeep sold 399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.18, for a total value of $184,409.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,756 shares in the company, valued at $4,046,848.08. This represents a 4.36 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,996 shares of company stock valued at $3,946,461 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:DPZ opened at $485.88 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a PE ratio of 29.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.15. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52-week low of $396.06 and a 52-week high of $542.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $462.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $446.84.

Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The restaurant operator reported $4.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.93 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 12.26%. Domino’s Pizza’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $1.74 dividend. This represents a $6.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This is a boost from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.70%.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

(Free Report)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Stories

