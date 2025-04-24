DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Earns Outperform Rating from William Blair

William Blair reissued their outperform rating on shares of DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning,RTT News reports.

DOCU has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of DocuSign from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird set a $93.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.46.

Get DocuSign alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DocuSign

DocuSign Stock Up 5.3 %

DOCU stock opened at $78.11 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.20. DocuSign has a 52 week low of $48.70 and a 52 week high of $107.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.55 and a 200 day moving average of $83.34.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. DocuSign had a net margin of 34.73% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The business had revenue of $776.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that DocuSign will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at DocuSign

In other DocuSign news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 534 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.41, for a total transaction of $46,676.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $722,880.70. This trade represents a 6.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total transaction of $608,720.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,555,610.04. This represents a 8.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 55,851 shares of company stock valued at $4,607,439. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DocuSign

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOCU. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 27.5% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 5,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD now owns 4,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

About DocuSign

(Get Free Report)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.