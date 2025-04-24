Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Stock Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 489,131 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,595 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Waters were worth $181,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WAT. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Waters in the third quarter worth approximately $104,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Waters by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 159,995 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $57,579,000 after buying an additional 41,339 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Waters in the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in Waters by 0.9% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 3,998 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Waters by 74.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 70,507 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,189,000 after acquiring an additional 30,101 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Waters Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of WAT opened at $334.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $357.31 and a 200 day moving average of $370.56. The company has a market cap of $19.90 billion, a PE ratio of 31.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.04. Waters Co. has a 52-week low of $279.24 and a 52-week high of $423.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.08. Waters had a net margin of 21.56% and a return on equity of 46.31%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 12.86 EPS for the current year.

WAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised Waters from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $460.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Waters from $407.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Waters from $405.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $400.00 price target on shares of Waters and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Waters from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $430.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Waters has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $392.13.

About Waters

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

