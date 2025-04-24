Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 10,230 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,170,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,230 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $172,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Pension Service bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 118.6% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. 73.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W. P. Carey Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of W. P. Carey stock opened at $61.04 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. W. P. Carey Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.91 and a fifty-two week high of $66.10. The company has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.81.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 170.33%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.75.

W. P. Carey Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

