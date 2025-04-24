Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 87,036 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,958,483 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,036 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $178,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 96.0% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 445 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Uber Technologies by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Kieckhefer Group LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 3,038.9% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC now owns 565 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:UBER opened at $73.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.46. The firm has a market cap of $154.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.37. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.84 and a 1-year high of $87.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $2.71. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 62.60%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total value of $2,511,620.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 86,973 shares in the company, valued at $7,046,552.46. The trade was a 26.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 23,404 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total transaction of $1,644,599.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,027,715.07. The trade was a 17.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 77,154 shares of company stock valued at $5,793,869. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UBER. Truist Financial increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price objective (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Citizens Jmp downgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.81.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Uber Technologies

About Uber Technologies

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.