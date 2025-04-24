Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 65,999 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 742,412 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,999 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in ResMed were worth $169,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of ResMed in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of ResMed in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in ResMed during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in ResMed in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new stake in ResMed in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at ResMed

In related news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 8,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.85, for a total transaction of $1,680,688.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,580,799.20. This trade represents a 1.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kaushik Ghoshal sold 9,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.31, for a total transaction of $2,332,075.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,327,289.75. This represents a 50.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,013 shares of company stock valued at $11,298,816. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ResMed Stock Performance

Shares of RMD stock opened at $214.80 on Thursday. ResMed Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.00 and a 52 week high of $263.05. The company has a market capitalization of $31.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $234.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 3.33.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.14. ResMed had a return on equity of 26.17% and a net margin of 25.34%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. ResMed’s payout ratio is 25.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on ResMed from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on ResMed from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Citigroup upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of ResMed from $270.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho set a $265.00 price target on shares of ResMed in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.08.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including ApneaLink Air, a portable diagnostic device that measures oximetry, respiratory effort, pulse, nasal flow, and snoring; and NightOwl, a portable, cloud-connected, and disposable diagnostic device that measures AHI based on derived peripheral arterial tone, actigraphy, and oximetry over several nights.

Further Reading

