Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Sold by Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 823 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canoe Financial LP increased its stake in Diageo by 88,407.3% in the fourth quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 8,113,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,465,000 after purchasing an additional 8,104,301 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 1,181.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,406,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,745,000 after buying an additional 1,296,285 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at about $123,892,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Diageo by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,813,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,126,000 after acquiring an additional 571,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ABC Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Diageo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,777,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Diageo Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Diageo stock opened at $110.90 on Thursday. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $100.72 and a 1 year high of $144.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $108.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.15. The company has a market capitalization of $61.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.63.

Diageo Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.42%.

Several analysts have recently commented on DEO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on Diageo from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.00.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

