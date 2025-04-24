Dauntless Investment Group LLC Takes $504,000 Position in Seadrill Limited (NYSE:SDRL)

Dauntless Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Seadrill Limited (NYSE:SDRL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000. Seadrill accounts for 0.5% of Dauntless Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seadrill in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Seadrill by 756.3% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,567 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Seadrill by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,754 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of Seadrill during the fourth quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Seadrill by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,268 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Seadrill Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:SDRL opened at $20.52 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.41. Seadrill Limited has a fifty-two week low of $17.74 and a fifty-two week high of $56.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Seadrill ( NYSE:SDRL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $1.41. Seadrill had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 27.79%. The business had revenue of $289.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.50 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Seadrill Limited will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on SDRL. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Seadrill in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Seadrill from $46.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Seadrill currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Seadrill Profile

Seadrill Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore drilling services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Floaters, Jack-up rigs, and Other. The Floaters segment encompasses drilling, completion, and maintenance of offshore exploration and production wells. the Jack-up Rigs segment includes drilling contracts relate to jack-up rigs for operations in harsh and benign environments in shallow water.

