Dauntless Investment Group LLC Takes $383,000 Position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT)

Dauntless Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Copley Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,862,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 14.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,338,000 after buying an additional 6,167 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $707,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 112.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 115,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,610,000 after buying an additional 61,159 shares during the last quarter.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF Price Performance

PPLT stock opened at $88.44 on Thursday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.35 and a fifty-two week high of $100.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.11.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF Profile

The abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF (PPLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Platinum London PM Fix index. The fund tracks the platinum spot price, less trust expenses, using platinum bullion. PPLT was launched on Jan 8, 2010 and is managed by Abrdn.

