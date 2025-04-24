Dauntless Investment Group LLC Makes New $120,000 Investment in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR)

Dauntless Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,937,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 903,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,922,000 after buying an additional 209,329 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 603,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,648,000 after buying an additional 159,852 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 254,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,027,000 after acquiring an additional 82,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SMART Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,980,000.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SIVR opened at $32.05 on Thursday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF has a 1 year low of $24.99 and a 1 year high of $33.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.14.

About Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

