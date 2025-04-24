Dauntless Investment Group LLC Buys New Shares in Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. (NYSE:MLP)

Dauntless Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. (NYSE:MLP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 13,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Maui Land & Pineapple by 115.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 2,786 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Maui Land & Pineapple by 61.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple by 296.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 8,090 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannell & Spears LLC raised its stake in Maui Land & Pineapple by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Cannell & Spears LLC now owns 26,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.55% of the company’s stock.
Maui Land & Pineapple Price Performance
NYSE:MLP opened at $15.53 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $306.61 million, a P/E ratio of -67.52 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.50. Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. has a one year low of $14.05 and a one year high of $26.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.86.
Maui Land & Pineapple Company Profile
Maui Land & Pineapple Co, Inc is a landholding and operating company, which engages in the development, sale, and management of real estate. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Leasing, and Resort Amenities. The Real Estate segment includes land planning and entitlement, development, and sales activities.
