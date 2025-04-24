Dark Forest Capital Management LP Takes $924,000 Position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $924,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FCN. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 3,156 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in FTI Consulting by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 60,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,588,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,326,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. 99.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on FCN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on FTI Consulting from $194.00 to $173.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd.

FTI Consulting Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:FCN opened at $168.50 on Thursday. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.75 and a 12-month high of $243.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 0.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $164.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.37.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.17). FTI Consulting had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $894.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $913.70 million. Equities research analysts expect that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 8.55 EPS for the current year.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

