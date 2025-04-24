Dark Forest Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 31,301 Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 31,301 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $858,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $48,580,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 660,568 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $23,688,000 after acquiring an additional 264,334 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 94.7% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 213,624 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,853,000 after acquiring an additional 103,897 shares during the period. Kempner Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Sensata Technologies by 233.9% during the 4th quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. now owns 209,064 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,728,000 after acquiring an additional 146,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Sensata Technologies by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,060,537 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,059,000 after purchasing an additional 19,233 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ST stock opened at $20.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.89 and its 200 day moving average is $28.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.12. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a twelve month low of $17.32 and a twelve month high of $43.14.

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 3.27%. Research analysts expect that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 14th. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Sensata Technologies from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Sensata Technologies from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sensata Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.55.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

