Dark Forest Capital Management LP Makes New $844,000 Investment in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 339.1% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 350.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Adolphus B. Baker sold 140,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.60, for a total value of $12,708,099.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,319,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,504,480.40. The trade was a 9.61 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on CALM. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Cal-Maine Foods Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Cal-Maine Foods stock opened at $93.30 on Thursday. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.15 and a 12 month high of $116.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.78. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.11.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 8th. The basic materials company reported $10.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.79 by $4.59. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 33.69% and a net margin of 20.39%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $953.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.00 EPS. Cal-Maine Foods’s revenue was up 101.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 15.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

