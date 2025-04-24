Dark Forest Capital Management LP Boosts Stock Position in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Free Report) by 69.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,324 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,652 shares during the quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Popular were worth $1,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPOP. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Popular by 167.8% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 21,887 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 13,715 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Popular by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,312,952 shares of the bank’s stock worth $123,496,000 after purchasing an additional 459,231 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in Popular by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 24,477 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 4,229 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Popular by 144.4% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 50,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,712,000 after buying an additional 29,600 shares during the period. Finally, Farringdon Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Popular during the 4th quarter worth approximately $596,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on BPOP. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Popular from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Popular from $116.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Popular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Popular from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Popular presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.57.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Gilberto Monzon sold 9,600 shares of Popular stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.57, for a total transaction of $984,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,017,666.90. The trade was a 19.68 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eduardo J. Negron sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total value of $1,040,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,866 shares in the company, valued at $3,418,721.32. This trade represents a 23.33 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Popular Stock Performance

Shares of BPOP stock opened at $94.84 on Thursday. Popular, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.23 and a fifty-two week high of $106.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.62.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $755.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.45 million. Popular had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 11.89%. On average, research analysts forecast that Popular, Inc. will post 10.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Popular Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.71%.

About Popular

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and the British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

