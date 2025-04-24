D1 Capital Partners L.P. Raises Stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 67.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 672,433 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 270,433 shares during the quarter. Lennar comprises 1.5% of D1 Capital Partners L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. D1 Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $88,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LEN. Passumpsic Savings Bank increased its position in Lennar by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Passumpsic Savings Bank now owns 12,872 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co raised its position in shares of Lennar by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 1,973 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lennar in the 3rd quarter worth about $251,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Lennar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Lennar by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 47,348 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,877,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Lennar alerts:

Lennar Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Lennar stock opened at $107.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.42 billion, a PE ratio of 7.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.51. Lennar Co. has a 1-year low of $98.42 and a 1-year high of $187.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.82.

Lennar Announces Dividend

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The construction company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.44. Lennar had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $7.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. Lennar’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 12.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 23rd. Lennar’s payout ratio is 14.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on LEN. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Lennar from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $158.00 target price on shares of Lennar in a report on Monday, March 17th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $131.00 price target (down from $159.00) on shares of Lennar in a report on Monday, March 24th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Lennar from $183.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lennar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.07.

Get Our Latest Report on LEN

Lennar Profile

(Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company’s homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.