D1 Capital Partners L.P. Makes New $76.13 Million Investment in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 327,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,129,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. owned approximately 0.44% of MongoDB at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in MongoDB during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hilltop National Bank boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. NCP Inc. bought a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in MongoDB by 1,100.0% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in MongoDB in the third quarter worth $44,000. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other MongoDB news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 8,335 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.99, for a total value of $2,333,716.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 217,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,840,147.06. The trade was a 3.69 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Thomas Bull sold 301 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.25, for a total value of $52,148.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,598 shares in the company, valued at $2,529,103.50. The trade was a 2.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,680 shares of company stock valued at $10,819,027 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on MongoDB from $400.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded MongoDB from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on MongoDB from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of MongoDB from $330.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $297.28.

MongoDB Stock Up 6.9 %

Shares of MDB opened at $162.72 on Thursday. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.78 and a 52 week high of $387.19. The stock has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.38 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $199.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $250.32.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.45). MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 12.22% and a negative net margin of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $548.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $519.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Read More

