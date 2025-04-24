D1 Capital Partners L.P. Lowers Stock Holdings in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

D1 Capital Partners L.P. reduced its position in shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 56.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,033,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,677,204 shares during the period. XPO makes up about 4.4% of D1 Capital Partners L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. D1 Capital Partners L.P. owned approximately 1.75% of XPO worth $266,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of XPO by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,641,962 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,789,171,000 after buying an additional 2,125,686 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in XPO during the 4th quarter worth $231,667,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in XPO by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,753,883 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,016,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605,001 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of XPO during the 4th quarter valued at $188,808,000. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new stake in shares of XPO during the 4th quarter valued at $163,938,000. 97.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get XPO alerts:

XPO Stock Up 3.7 %

NYSE:XPO opened at $100.00 on Thursday. XPO, Inc. has a one year low of $85.06 and a one year high of $161.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a PE ratio of 30.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 2.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.87.

XPO ( NYSE:XPO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.21. XPO had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 30.36%. On average, research analysts anticipate that XPO, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

XPO declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, March 27th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to reacquire up to 5.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at XPO

In related news, COO David J. Bates acquired 1,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $106.16 per share, for a total transaction of $199,580.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,240,612.96. The trade was a 9.78 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark boosted their price target on XPO from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of XPO from $170.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $171.00 price target on shares of XPO in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of XPO from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on XPO from $176.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 4th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.89.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on XPO

XPO Company Profile

(Free Report)

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.