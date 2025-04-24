D1 Capital Partners L.P. Has $82.75 Million Stock Position in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG)

D1 Capital Partners L.P. cut its stake in shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Free Report) by 49.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,669,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,595,000 shares during the quarter. Warner Music Group makes up 1.4% of D1 Capital Partners L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. D1 Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings in Warner Music Group were worth $82,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Warner Music Group during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Warner Music Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 379.5% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Warner Music Group by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WMG opened at $28.65 on Thursday. Warner Music Group Corp. has a 52-week low of $27.06 and a 52-week high of $36.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.83. The company has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.32.

Warner Music Group ( NASDAQ:WMG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.11. Warner Music Group had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 79.01%. Equities analysts forecast that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.47%.

In other news, Director Valentin Blavatnik sold 28,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.45, for a total transaction of $1,000,753.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 68,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,419,958.80. This represents a 29.26 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Timothy Matusch sold 1,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total value of $40,248.47. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,234,802.01. The trade was a 1.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,333 shares of company stock worth $1,072,432. 72.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WMG shares. Citigroup raised Warner Music Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $32.00 price target (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Warner Music Group in a research note on Monday. FBN Securities started coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a report on Friday, March 28th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Warner Music Group in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.47.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin’ Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

