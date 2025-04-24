D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,668 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 721 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $3,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 74.5% during the fourth quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in D.R. Horton by 152.8% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 273 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on DHI. Barclays decreased their target price on D.R. Horton from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Friday, January 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on D.R. Horton from $173.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.15.

D.R. Horton Stock Down 0.1 %

D.R. Horton stock opened at $124.85 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $126.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.93. The stock has a market cap of $39.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.61. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.44 and a 1-year high of $199.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.92 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The construction company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.07 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 12.69%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 2nd will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 2nd. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.11%.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

