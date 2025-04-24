CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Roth Capital

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Roth Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports. Roth Capital also issued estimates for CyberArk Software’s Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CYBR. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $420.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Friday, April 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on CyberArk Software from $330.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on CyberArk Software from $370.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. StockNews.com lowered CyberArk Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on CyberArk Software from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $412.24.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on CYBR

CyberArk Software Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $333.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -171.07 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $346.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $332.91. CyberArk Software has a twelve month low of $223.41 and a twelve month high of $421.00.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.85). CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 9.34% and a positive return on equity of 0.45%. Analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its position in CyberArk Software by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 77 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in CyberArk Software by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CyberArk Software by 135.3% during the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in CyberArk Software by 421.1% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 99 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.