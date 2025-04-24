Credit Industriel ET Commercial Makes New $67,000 Investment in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S)

Credit Industriel ET Commercial bought a new stake in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in SentinelOne by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,881,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,366,000 after acquiring an additional 399,056 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,788,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,494,000 after purchasing an additional 900,577 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in SentinelOne by 715.4% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,794,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,447,000 after purchasing an additional 4,206,900 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SentinelOne by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,555,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,175,000 after purchasing an additional 70,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in SentinelOne by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,534,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,661,000 after buying an additional 1,164,541 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Get SentinelOne alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

S has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on SentinelOne from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Westpark Capital cut their price target on SentinelOne from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.13.

SentinelOne Price Performance

Shares of S stock opened at $17.32 on Thursday. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.33 and a 1 year high of $29.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.43 and a beta of 0.82.

Insider Activity at SentinelOne

In other SentinelOne news, CAO Robin Tomasello sold 6,378 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $124,689.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 230,685 shares in the company, valued at $4,509,891.75. The trade was a 2.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 81,619 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total transaction of $1,598,916.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 879,494 shares in the company, valued at $17,229,287.46. The trade was a 8.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 394,991 shares of company stock worth $8,157,395. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SentinelOne Company Profile

(Free Report)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.