Credit Industriel ET Commercial Makes New $4.09 Million Investment in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Credit Industriel ET Commercial bought a new position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 54,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,089,000. Liberty Broadband accounts for about 0.5% of Credit Industriel ET Commercial’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LBRDA. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 891.9% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC raised its position in Liberty Broadband by 4,115.0% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 79.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.20.

Liberty Broadband Trading Up 2.3 %

LBRDA opened at $77.39 on Thursday. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12 month low of $47.17 and a 12 month high of $100.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.75.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $263.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.50 million. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 78.07%.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

(Free Report)

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company’s GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand. Its Charter segment offers subscription-based Internet and video services, and mobile and voice services; and state-of-the-art residential and business services, which includes Spectrum Internet, TV, mobile and voice for small and medium-sized companies; Spectrum Business provides a suite of broadband products and services for businesses and government application; Spectrum Enterprise offers customized fiber-based solutions; Spectrum Reach provides advertising and production for the modern media landscape.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.