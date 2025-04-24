Credit Industriel ET Commercial Invests $377,000 in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Credit Industriel ET Commercial acquired a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 46,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. Tobam increased its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 15,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $141,000. 78.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bausch Health Companies alerts:

Bausch Health Companies Stock Performance

Bausch Health Companies stock opened at $5.18 on Thursday. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.96 and a 52 week high of $9.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -43.16, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Bausch Health Companies ( NYSE:BHC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.44). Bausch Health Companies had a negative return on equity of 577.82% and a negative net margin of 0.48%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. Research analysts forecast that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

BHC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target (down from $12.00) on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BHC

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified specialty pharmaceutical and medical device company in the United States and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) products, aesthetic medical devices, and eye health.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.