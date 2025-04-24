Credit Industriel ET Commercial Invests $2.93 Million in First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW)

Credit Industriel ET Commercial bought a new stake in First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 135,044 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,930,000. Credit Industriel ET Commercial owned 1.46% of First Financial Northwest at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of First Financial Northwest by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,914 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of First Financial Northwest by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,538 shares of the bank’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in First Financial Northwest by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,796 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in First Financial Northwest by 2.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 87,417 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Northwest by 167.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,009 shares of the bank’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 5,013 shares during the last quarter. 55.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Financial Northwest alerts:

First Financial Northwest Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FFNW opened at $22.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 205.11 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.96. First Financial Northwest, Inc. has a one year low of $18.03 and a one year high of $23.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

First Financial Northwest ( NASDAQ:FFNW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.08. First Financial Northwest had a return on equity of 0.67% and a net margin of 1.34%. On average, analysts predict that First Financial Northwest, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FFNW. StockNews.com cut First Financial Northwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of First Financial Northwest in a report on Thursday, January 30th.

View Our Latest Report on FFNW

First Financial Northwest Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Financial Northwest, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest-bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Northwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Northwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.