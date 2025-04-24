Credit Industriel ET Commercial Invests $1.57 Million in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Credit Industriel ET Commercial bought a new position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,477 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,565,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Lennar during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in Lennar by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 183 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lennar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Lennar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lennar in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LEN opened at $107.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $28.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.51, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.51. Lennar Co. has a 1-year low of $98.42 and a 1-year high of $187.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $115.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.82.

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The construction company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.44. Lennar had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $7.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 12.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.57%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LEN. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Lennar from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Lennar from $196.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Lennar from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.07.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company’s homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

