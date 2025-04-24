Credit Industriel ET Commercial Invests $1.31 Million in SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX)

Credit Industriel ET Commercial bought a new position in shares of SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 154,242 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,305,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCWX. Retirement Solution LLC acquired a new stake in SecureWorks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of SecureWorks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its position in shares of SecureWorks by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 20,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new position in SecureWorks during the fourth quarter worth $299,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SecureWorks in the 4th quarter valued at $302,000. Institutional investors own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

SecureWorks Price Performance

Shares of SCWX opened at $8.51 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.51 and a 200-day moving average of $8.44. The company has a market cap of $755.94 million, a PE ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 0.94. SecureWorks Corp. has a one year low of $5.63 and a one year high of $9.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on SecureWorks in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

SecureWorks Profile

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions; managed security services; and professional services, including incident response and penetration testing services.

