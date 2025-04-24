Credit Industriel ET Commercial Invests $1.16 Million in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Credit Industriel ET Commercial bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 252,650,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,670,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658,415 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,441,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991,441 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the fourth quarter worth about $362,210,000. Slate Path Capital LP boosted its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 23,801,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,577,000 after buying an additional 6,381,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,547,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,904,000 after buying an additional 861,656 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WBD opened at $8.35 on Thursday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.64 and a fifty-two week high of $12.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.82, a P/E/G ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.74.

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.30). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 28.34% and a negative return on equity of 27.56%. The firm had revenue of $10.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.16 billion. Research analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Piazza Samuel A. Jr. Di purchased 17,346 shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.41 per share, for a total transaction of $197,917.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,824,824.12. This trade represents a 12.17 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

WBD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.01.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

