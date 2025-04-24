Credit Industriel ET Commercial Acquires Shares of 554,609 GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN)

Credit Industriel ET Commercial purchased a new position in shares of GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 554,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in GAN by 475.9% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 925,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after buying an additional 764,752 shares in the last quarter. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas purchased a new stake in GAN in the third quarter valued at $3,676,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its position in GAN by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 954,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 201,712 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GAN by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 436,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 9,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GAN during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. 16.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GAN opened at $1.73 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.80. GAN Limited has a 12-month low of $1.17 and a 12-month high of $1.90. The firm has a market cap of $79.23 million, a P/E ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 1.88.

About GAN

GAN ( NASDAQ:GAN ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $31.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $41.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS.

GAN Limited operates as a business-to-business (B2B) supplier of enterprise software-as-a-service solutions to online casino gaming and sports betting applications in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through two segments: B2B and B2C. The company provides and licenses GameSTACK, an internet gaming platform that provides turnkey technology solution for regulated real-money internet gambling, online sports betting, and virtual simulated gaming.

