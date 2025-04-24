Credit Industriel ET Commercial Acquires New Shares in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Credit Industriel ET Commercial acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 60,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,377,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sirius XM by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 15,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Sirius XM by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sirius XM by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. 10.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim cut their price target on Sirius XM from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barrington Research set a $28.00 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Sirius XM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sirius XM has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.81.

Sirius XM Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SIRI opened at $21.03 on Thursday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.69 and a twelve month high of $41.60. The company has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of -3.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. Sirius XM had a positive return on equity of 13.44% and a negative net margin of 24.03%. On average, analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Sirius XM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is -16.85%.

Sirius XM Profile

(Free Report)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company’s Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.