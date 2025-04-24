CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock (NASDAQ:CRWV) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $35.42, but opened at $36.98. CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock shares last traded at $37.15, with a volume of 1,129,295 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on CRWV shares. Barclays started coverage on CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Melius started coverage on CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.86.

CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock Stock Performance

Insider Activity

CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock Company Profile

In other news, CFO Nitin Agrawal sold 12,720 shares of CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $508,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 231,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,272,440. This trade represents a 5.20 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Jack D. Cogen sold 220,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total transaction of $10,499,345.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 126,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,003,023.20. The trade was a 63.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 302,940 shares of company stock worth $13,786,546 over the last three months.

CoreWeave, Inc engages in the powers of the creation and delivery of the intelligence that drives innovation. It offers a solution used by organizations of all sizes that require sophisticated AI computing, from the largest of enterprises to small, well-funded start-ups. The company was founded by Michael Intrator, Brian Venturo, and Brannin McBee on September 21, 2017 and is headquartered in Livingston, NJ.

