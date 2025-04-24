CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock (NASDAQ:CRWV) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $35.42, but opened at $36.98. CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock shares last traded at $37.15, with a volume of 1,129,295 shares traded.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have recently commented on CRWV shares. Barclays started coverage on CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Melius started coverage on CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.86.
View Our Latest Analysis on CRWV
CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock Stock Performance
Insider Activity
CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock Company Profile
CoreWeave, Inc engages in the powers of the creation and delivery of the intelligence that drives innovation. It offers a solution used by organizations of all sizes that require sophisticated AI computing, from the largest of enterprises to small, well-funded start-ups. The company was founded by Michael Intrator, Brian Venturo, and Brannin McBee on September 21, 2017 and is headquartered in Livingston, NJ.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Why It May Be Time to Buy CrowdStrike Stock Heading Into Earnings
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Can IBM’s Q1 Earnings Spark a Breakout for the Stock?
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- S&P 500 and Nasdaq-100 Flashed Death Crosses—Should You Worry?
Receive News & Ratings for CoreWeave Inc. Class A Common Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreWeave Inc. Class A Common Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.