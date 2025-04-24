Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC Sells 520 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COWZ. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $867,906,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $81,029,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,693,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,787,000 after purchasing an additional 926,609 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,058,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,052,000 after purchasing an additional 652,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,897,000.

BATS:COWZ opened at $50.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $21.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.84. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $46.64 and a 12 month high of $61.92.

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

