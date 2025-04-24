Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC Sells 1,171 Shares of LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:ACTV)

Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC reduced its position in LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:ACTV – Free Report) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,171 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC owned 0.37% of LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF Stock Up 1.0 %
NYSEARCA:ACTV opened at $29.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36 and a beta of 0.98. LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF has a 52 week low of $27.04 and a 52 week high of $34.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.55 and a 200 day moving average of $32.23.
LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF Company Profile
