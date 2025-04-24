Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC Purchases 351 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,363 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invst LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,474 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,877,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.6% during the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 45,537 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $12,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 7.6% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,714 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,423,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

LOW opened at $217.80 on Thursday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $206.39 and a fifty-two week high of $287.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $230.48 and a 200 day moving average of $251.65. The firm has a market cap of $121.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.07.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $18.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.29 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.19% and a negative return on equity of 47.55%. Equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.67%.

A number of research firms have commented on LOW. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $295.00 to $258.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $285.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Mizuho cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $305.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.74.

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

