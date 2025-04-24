Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC Boosts Stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 299.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,955 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,211 shares during the quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SHY. Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG now owns 29,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 4,088 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 441,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,191,000 after purchasing an additional 42,263 shares during the period. Timelo Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Timelo Investment Management Inc. now owns 138,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,379,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $820,000. 23.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SHY opened at $82.67 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.25. The company has a market cap of $24.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,758.18 and a beta of 0.01. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $80.91 and a one year high of $83.30.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a $0.2798 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.