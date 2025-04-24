Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC Boosts Stake in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:FID)

Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:FID – Free Report) by 60.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,410 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,061 shares during the quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC owned about 0.60% of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FID. Atria Investments Inc increased its position in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 15,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Compass Capital Corp MA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $334,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $356,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 4,345 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 24,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 5,050 shares during the period.

Shares of FID stock opened at $17.69 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $90.22 million, a P/E ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.80. First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a one year low of $15.40 and a one year high of $17.86.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.

The First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund (FID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an index of up to 100 high-dividend-yielding stocks from developed and emerging markets, ex-US. Constituents are selected and weighted by dividends, with screens for payout ratio and long-term dividend growth.

