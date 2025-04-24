Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Acquired by Dark Forest Capital Management LP

Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 221.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,954 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Copart were worth $912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 102,129,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,861,185,000 after buying an additional 976,909 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Copart by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,876,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,037,130,000 after acquiring an additional 941,858 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC grew its holdings in Copart by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 23,463,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,346,548,000 after acquiring an additional 2,907,405 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Copart by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,353,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,225,502,000 after purchasing an additional 169,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Copart by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,440,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,115,664,000 after purchasing an additional 3,667,534 shares in the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Copart Price Performance

Shares of CPRT opened at $61.10 on Thursday. Copart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.05 and a 12-month high of $64.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.03 billion, a PE ratio of 41.01 and a beta of 1.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. Copart had a net margin of 32.27% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Argus downgraded Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Steven D. Cohan sold 94,997 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $5,700,769.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James E. Meeks sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $5,400,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 200,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,401,000. Insiders own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

