Contrasting Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) and Britannia Bulk (OTCMKTS:BBLKF)

Britannia Bulk (OTCMKTS:BBLKF) and Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) are both transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

62.5% of Dorian LPG shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.4% of Dorian LPG shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Britannia Bulk and Dorian LPG”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Britannia Bulk N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Dorian LPG $418.84 million 2.09 $307.45 million $3.93 5.19

Risk & Volatility

Dorian LPG has higher revenue and earnings than Britannia Bulk.

Britannia Bulk has a beta of 19.35, meaning that its stock price is 1,835% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dorian LPG has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Britannia Bulk and Dorian LPG’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Britannia Bulk N/A N/A N/A Dorian LPG 38.51% 15.14% 8.76%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Britannia Bulk and Dorian LPG, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Britannia Bulk 0 0 0 0 0.00 Dorian LPG 0 0 3 0 3.00

Dorian LPG has a consensus target price of $43.50, suggesting a potential upside of 113.13%. Given Dorian LPG’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Dorian LPG is more favorable than Britannia Bulk.

Summary

Dorian LPG beats Britannia Bulk on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Britannia Bulk

Britannia Bulk Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides drybulk shipping and maritime logistics services. It primarily transports coal, fertilizers, scrap metals, iron-ore, grain, and other bulk cargoes from the Baltic region to Northern and Western Europe. The company’s logistics services include port modification, fendering, lightening, dredging of berths, maximizing vessel throughput in ports, provision of floating cranes, and self-discharging equipment. The company serves power companies, coal producers, and commodity trading houses. Britannia Bulk Holdings Inc. was formerly known as Britannia Bulk PLC and changed its name to Britannia Bulk Holdings Inc. in June 2008. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. As of 2010, Britannia Bulk Holdings Inc. is in liquidation.

About Dorian LPG

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates twenty-five very large gas carriers. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

