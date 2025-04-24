Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Price Target Lowered to $29.00 at Barclays

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $37.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CFLT. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Confluent from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Confluent from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Confluent from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Confluent from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Confluent from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Confluent has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.79.

Get Confluent alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Confluent

Confluent Trading Up 5.5 %

Confluent stock opened at $21.77 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.32. Confluent has a fifty-two week low of $17.79 and a fifty-two week high of $37.90. The stock has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.15 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 3.99.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.28). Confluent had a negative return on equity of 34.70% and a negative net margin of 35.81%. Equities research analysts forecast that Confluent will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Kong Phan sold 2,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.58, for a total value of $68,781.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 177,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,602,765.70. This trade represents a 1.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rohan Sivaram sold 68,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.23, for a total value of $2,476,320.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 520,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,849,490.79. This trade represents a 11.61 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,200,746 shares of company stock worth $38,505,150 over the last quarter. 13.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Confluent

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Industriel ET Commercial acquired a new position in shares of Confluent in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Confluent by 2,458.2% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Confluent by 354.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Confluent during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Confluent by 85.3% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. 78.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Confluent

(Get Free Report)

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.