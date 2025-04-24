Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX) Shares Bought by Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP

Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP grew its position in Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,954,712 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the quarter. Compass Therapeutics makes up 1.0% of Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP owned approximately 2.15% of Compass Therapeutics worth $4,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Compass Therapeutics by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 5,779,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,380,000 after buying an additional 150,336 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Compass Therapeutics by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,334,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after acquiring an additional 24,393 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Compass Therapeutics by 921.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 395,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 356,352 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Compass Therapeutics by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 278,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 56,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Compass Therapeutics by 512.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 272,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 227,864 shares in the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMPX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Leerink Partners raised shares of Compass Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Compass Therapeutics from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Compass Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Compass Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.38.

Insider Activity at Compass Therapeutics

In other Compass Therapeutics news, insider Jonathan Anderman bought 20,000 shares of Compass Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.54 per share, with a total value of $30,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 21,000 shares in the company, valued at $32,340. The trade was a 2,000.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Carl L. Gordon sold 3,571,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.59, for a total transaction of $5,678,570.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Compass Therapeutics Stock Up 4.5 %

CMPX opened at $2.07 on Thursday. Compass Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.77 and a 52 week high of $4.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.09. The company has a market cap of $286.25 million, a PE ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 1.40.

Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Compass Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Compass Therapeutics Profile

Compass Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing antibody-based therapeutics to treat various human diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include CTX-009, a bispecific antibody that blocks Delta-like ligand 4 a ligand of Notch-1, and vascular endothelial growth factor A signaling pathways, which are critical to angiogenesis and tumor vascularization; and CTX-471, an IgG4 monoclonal antibody that is an agonist of CD137, a key co-stimulatory receptor on immune cells.

