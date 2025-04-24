Comparing QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) & Zeo Energy (NASDAQ:ZEO)

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) and Zeo Energy (NASDAQ:ZEO – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for QuantumScape and Zeo Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QuantumScape 3 5 0 0 1.63 Zeo Energy 0 0 0 0 0.00

QuantumScape currently has a consensus price target of $5.13, indicating a potential upside of 28.98%. Given QuantumScape’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe QuantumScape is more favorable than Zeo Energy.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QuantumScape N/A -40.40% -34.69% Zeo Energy -2.05% -3.32% -6.01%

Volatility and Risk

This table compares QuantumScape and Zeo Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

QuantumScape has a beta of 4.37, indicating that its stock price is 337% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zeo Energy has a beta of -0.56, indicating that its stock price is 156% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

29.9% of QuantumScape shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.0% of QuantumScape shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of Zeo Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares QuantumScape and Zeo Energy”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QuantumScape N/A N/A -$477.94 million ($0.94) -4.23 Zeo Energy $110.07 million 0.69 -$3.00 million ($1.39) -1.12

Zeo Energy has higher revenue and earnings than QuantumScape. QuantumScape is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Zeo Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

QuantumScape beats Zeo Energy on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About QuantumScape

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Zeo Energy

Zeo Energy Corp. provides residential solar energy systems, other energy efficient equipment, and related services in Florida, Texas, Arkansas, and Missouri, the United States. The company is involved in the selling and installing of residential solar energy systems that homeowners use electricity required to power their homes. Its residential solar energy systems comprise solar panels, inverters, and racking systems. It also offers insulation services, such as adding insulation to a home's attic or walls; energy efficiency equipment, including hybrid electric water heaters and swimming pool pumps; battery-based energy storage systems; and roofing services. Zeo Energy Corp. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New Port Richey, Florida.

