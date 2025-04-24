Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) Shares Acquired by Penn Capital Management Company LLC

Penn Capital Management Company LLC raised its position in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Free Report) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,372,280 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 283,398 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC owned 1.71% of Community Health Systems worth $7,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 6,445 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in Community Health Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Community Health Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Community Health Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Community Health Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Community Health Systems from $4.80 to $4.10 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Community Health Systems in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on Community Health Systems from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Community Health Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.02.

NYSE:CYH opened at $2.41 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.72. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.24 and a 12-month high of $6.29.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Community Health Systems

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

