Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by Syon Capital LLC

Syon Capital LLC lowered its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 646 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth $912,375,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth about $348,718,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1,088.8% during the 4th quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 2,569,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353,268 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,644,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,542,000 after buying an additional 2,132,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth about $132,405,000. 80.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CL has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 31st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price (down from $110.00) on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.17.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Shares of CL stock opened at $93.89 on Thursday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $85.32 and a 52 week high of $109.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.40.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 477.77% and a net margin of 14.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 59.09%.

Colgate-Palmolive announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Further Reading

