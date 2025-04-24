Cigogne Management SA Takes Position in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR)

Cigogne Management SA acquired a new position in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 147,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,115,000. Frontier Communications Parent makes up 3.0% of Cigogne Management SA’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Cigogne Management SA owned 0.06% of Frontier Communications Parent as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 37,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Frontier Communications Parent by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 45,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Frontier Communications Parent by 0.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 45,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Frontier Communications Parent by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Frontier Communications Parent

In other news, EVP John Harrobin sold 36,000 shares of Frontier Communications Parent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total value of $1,296,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,755,593.23. This trade represents a 31.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FYBR. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. New Street Research lowered Frontier Communications Parent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Frontier Communications Parent from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.07.

Frontier Communications Parent Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FYBR opened at $36.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.85 and a fifty-two week high of $39.21. The firm has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of -28.02 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.44.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Frontier Communications Parent had a negative net margin of 5.42% and a negative return on equity of 6.25%. Equities research analysts predict that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Frontier Communications Parent Company Profile

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other value-added services. The company also provides data and Internet, including broadband networking services; data-based voice over internet protocol, unified communications, long-distance, and voice messaging services; video services under the Frontier TV brand; access services; hardware and network solutions; and packages of services.

