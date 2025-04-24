Cigogne Management SA Takes $2.34 Million Position in Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO)

Cigogne Management SA bought a new position in Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 189,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,335,000. Avid Bioservices makes up 1.4% of Cigogne Management SA’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Cigogne Management SA owned about 0.30% of Avid Bioservices as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in Avid Bioservices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $137,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Avid Bioservices by 72.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 5,352 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Avid Bioservices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,861 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Avid Bioservices stock opened at $12.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.30. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.53 and a 52-week high of $12.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.50 and a 200-day moving average of $12.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $799.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 1.39.

Avid Bioservices, Inc operates as a contract development and manufacturing organization for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries in the United States. It provides process development and current good manufacturing practice clinical and commercial manufacturing services of biologics, including clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, regulatory submission and support, upstream and downstream development and optimization, analytical methods development, cell line development, testing, and characterization services.

