Cigogne Management SA Purchases New Holdings in Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX)

Cigogne Management SA acquired a new position in Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 75,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,169,000. Cigogne Management SA owned about 0.52% of Inhibrx at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Inhibrx in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in Inhibrx during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Inhibrx by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,457 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Inhibrx in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Inhibrx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Inhibrx alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Inhibrx in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Inhibrx Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ INBX opened at $12.16 on Thursday. Inhibrx, Inc. has a one year low of $10.80 and a one year high of $34.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.12.

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 17th. The company reported ($3.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.88) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Inhibrx, Inc. will post 104.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Inhibrx Profile

(Free Report)

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. The company's therapeutic candidate includes INBRX-101, an alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT)-Fc fusion protein therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of patients with AAT deficiency.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Inhibrx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inhibrx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.