Cigogne Management SA Buys Shares of 272,350 Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)

Cigogne Management SA purchased a new position in shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 272,350 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,679,000. Everi accounts for about 2.2% of Cigogne Management SA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vestcor Inc acquired a new stake in Everi in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. AlphaQuest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Everi by 97.8% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 9,449 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 4,671 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Everi in the 4th quarter valued at about $151,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Everi by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,059 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Everi in the 4th quarter worth about $175,000. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Everi

In other Everi news, CAO Todd A. Valli sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.75, for a total value of $412,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,428.75. The trade was a 34.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 7,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.73, for a total transaction of $100,668.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 84,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,156,615.20. The trade was a 8.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised Everi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Everi currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.83.

Everi Stock Performance

EVRI stock opened at $13.79 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.94 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.53. Everi Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.37 and a fifty-two week high of $13.83.

Everi Company Profile

Everi Holdings Inc develops and supplies entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in Games and Financial Technology Solutions segments. The company offers classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent of Champions, a national slot tournament; and sells gaming equipment and player terminals, licenses, game content, and ancillary equipment, such as signage and lighting packages.

