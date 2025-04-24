Cigogne Management SA Acquires Shares of 47,914 Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSE:AE)

Cigogne Management SA bought a new stake in Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSE:AE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 47,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,809,000. Adams Resources & Energy accounts for approximately 1.1% of Cigogne Management SA’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Adams Resources & Energy by 118.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Adams Resources & Energy during the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adams Resources & Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Net Worth Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Adams Resources & Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Adams Resources & Energy during the 4th quarter worth $230,000. Institutional investors own 57.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AE opened at $37.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $22.30 and a one year high of $38.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.77. The company has a market cap of $97.61 million, a PE ratio of -12.02 and a beta of 0.83.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Adams Resources & Energy in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc engages in the business of crude oil marketing, transportation and storage in various crude oil and natural gas basins. It operates through the following segments: crude oil marketing, transportation and storage, tank truck transportation of liquid chemicals, pressurized gases, asphalt and dry bulk, and pipeline transportation, terminalling and storage of crude oil.

