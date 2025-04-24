CIBC Cuts Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Price Target to C$106.00

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by CIBC from C$110.00 to C$106.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$110.00 to C$100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group upgraded Bombardier, Inc. Class B from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$77.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. Desjardins lowered their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$145.00 to C$142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$103.00 to C$107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$116.00 to C$101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$113.42.

BBD.B opened at C$87.52 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 2.98. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a twelve month low of C$54.04 and a twelve month high of C$113.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$83.53 and a 200 day moving average price of C$92.61.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.

Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

