CIBC Cuts Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Price Target to C$106.00

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by CIBC from C$110.00 to C$106.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$110.00 to C$100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group upgraded Bombardier, Inc. Class B from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$77.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. Desjardins lowered their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$145.00 to C$142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$103.00 to C$107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$116.00 to C$101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$113.42.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BBD.B
Bombardier, Inc. Class B Stock Up 4.2 %
About Bombardier, Inc. Class B
Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.
Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Bombardier, Inc. Class B
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Can IBM’s Q1 Earnings Spark a Breakout for the Stock?
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- S&P 500 and Nasdaq-100 Flashed Death Crosses—Should You Worry?
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Fundamentally Sound, These 5 Stocks Sold Off Anyway
Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.