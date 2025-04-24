Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD) Position Lessened by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) by 45.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 566,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 468,884 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.93% of Chord Energy worth $66,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Chord Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in Chord Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Chord Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Chord Energy by 238.3% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Chord Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 97.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CHRD opened at $92.90 on Thursday. Chord Energy Co. has a one year low of $79.83 and a one year high of $188.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $103.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.78, a PEG ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is an increase from Chord Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 11th. Chord Energy’s payout ratio is 32.62%.

Several analysts recently commented on CHRD shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Chord Energy from $184.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Chord Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Williams Trading set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Chord Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chord Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.92.

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

